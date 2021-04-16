Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Boombox Cartel & Moody Good Link For New EP Single, ‘Shadow’ feat. Calivania

LISTEN: Boombox Cartel & Moody Good Link For New EP Single, ‘Shadow’ feat. Calivania

by Leave a Comment

Earlier this week, Boombox Cartel left fans buzzing when he announced that his highly anticipated Cartel II EP was finished. Quickly following the announcement with a fresh release of new music, Boombox Cartel is back and linking with Moody Goody for a deliciously dark single. A small preview of the new music to come, “Shadow” featuring Calivania sees Boombox Cartel and Moody Good’s unique production styles merging seamlessly to create a sinister banger just in time for festival season. Keep an eye out for more news on Boombox’s Cartel II EP as the release date gets closer and stream “Shadow” now. 

Boombox Cartel, Moody Good – Shadow ft. Calivania | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Boombox Cartel Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit]

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Boombox Cartel & Moody Good Link For New EP Single, ‘Shadow’ feat. Calivania

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend