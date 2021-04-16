LISTEN: Alex Frankel Shares Uplifting New 80’s Inspired “Still Got It” Single

Holy Ghost!’s Alex Frankel returns with a jubilant new single in ‘Still Got It.’ Alex’s track comes as the very first record released by a USA artist on the legendary French label, Ed Banger – specifically, the label’s brand new Casual imprint. As you’ll hear below, the uplifting tune finds joy in resilience and preaches staying optimistic during hardship – a message all of us can benefit from. Stream ‘Still Got It’ via Spotify and stay tuned for more new stellar music from Frankel in 2021 – most notably, Holy Ghost! will be celebrating the 10 year anniversary of their self-titled debut album this month!

Alex Frankel – Still Got It

