Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Acebergtm Makes Impressive Debut in Fresh New Rap EP, “Far From Home”

LISTEN: Acebergtm Makes Impressive Debut in Fresh New Rap EP, “Far From Home”

by Leave a Comment

After sharing the silky-smooth EP single, ‘Dance,’ rising rapper Acebergtm has finally delivered his debut project, Far From Home. The 6-track EP has the Nigerian artist flowing exuberantly and seamlessly over catchy, well-produced instrumentals, making for a fun, entertaining musical journey from start to finish. As you’ll hear below, Acebergtm shows different sides of his artistry throughout each track, yet the whole EP does a great job at sounding cohesive as well. Stream Far From Home below and check out the official music video for ‘Danca’ as well.

Acebergtm – Far from Home EP | Stream

LISTEN: Acebergtm Makes Impressive Debut in Fresh New Rap EP, “Far From Home”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend