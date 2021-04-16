LISTEN: Acebergtm Makes Impressive Debut in Fresh New Rap EP, “Far From Home”

After sharing the silky-smooth EP single, ‘Dance,’ rising rapper Acebergtm has finally delivered his debut project, Far From Home. The 6-track EP has the Nigerian artist flowing exuberantly and seamlessly over catchy, well-produced instrumentals, making for a fun, entertaining musical journey from start to finish. As you’ll hear below, Acebergtm shows different sides of his artistry throughout each track, yet the whole EP does a great job at sounding cohesive as well. Stream Far From Home below and check out the official music video for ‘Danca’ as well.

Acebergtm – Far from Home EP | Stream

