Alan Bolton Signs to Seven20, Announces NFT Collection with hau5trap

Since its recent inception, deadmau5‘s house-oriented label hau5trap has been flourishing. The imprint is already home to three widely-celebrated singles from Tommy Trash, Jay Robinson, and the label-boss himself, deadmau5. A label defined by its passionate creators both behind-the-scenes and in the studio, hau5trap expands their artistic breadth with their first NFT launch. A collaboration between hau5trap and digital artist/recent Seven20 Management signee Alan Bolton, the 3-piece audiovisual NFT drop is available for viewing and purchase on Tuesday, April 27 on MakersPlace. The drop includes a 1 of 1 one-minute audio piece, and 2 open editions, both being 15-second audio loops.

Alan Bolton is an Irish digital artist residing in Tenerife, Spain. A freelance creative in all forms of mixed media, the photographer, videographer, graphic designer, and 3D artist isn’t tethered to any one particular medium. His style of surreal and abstract 3D artworks based heavily on combining elements from spirituality, technology, and nature into unique still-image and video artworks. He has been in the crypto art scene since November 2020 and has been building his name as a digital artist in the space, having his work published on a number of top art platforms.

A frequent mau5trap collaborator discovered by tagging the label in short augmented reality clips via Instagram, Alan found his rightful home with the label when they decided to bring him onboard to sharpen their visual branding efforts in the digital age. Over the course of 2020, Alan and mau5trap worked hand in hand on numerous campaigns.

Recently signed to Seven20 Management as the firm’s first-ever digital artist, Alan Bolton takes things one step further with his debut NFT drop in collaboration with fellow Seven20 artist, Jay Robinson. At the heels of his intoxicating house romp “Complicated” featuring Dominique, Jay Robinson lends his unique rhythmic patterns and energizing house soundscapes to this 3-part audio-visual NFT drop.

Constantly embracing new forms of art, the Seven20 family excitedly welcomes Alan Bolton to their ever-growing roster of world-renowned talent, joining the likes of deadmau5, Qrion, Callie Reiff, Spencer Brown, and more. Alan Bolton and Jay Robinson’s 3-part audiovisual NFT series will be available on Tuesday, April 27 via MakersPlace.

Alan Bolton Signs to Seven20, Announces NFT Collection with hau5trap