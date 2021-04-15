Fresh off his impressive Doja Cat ‘Streets’ remix, jersey club super-producer DJ Sliink is back with another smash release. This time around, he links with Tre Oh Fie to craft a wild re-work of the Miami artist’s ‘Give It 2 Em’ viral Tik Tok single featuring DJ Jayhood and DJ TBoogie. As you’ll hear below, the result is magical and is nothing short of an insanely fun, bouncy club anthem. Sliink has been absolutely crushing it this year as he has also recently announced his brand new radio show “Global Culture” on Sirius XM’s Diplo’s Revolution. Check out the remix below and read what the artist himself has to say about this record.

What a dream come true & a long time coming to 2 niche styles to come together. Jersey and Miami are familiar in a lot of ways , from sampling , to the drums , to chops in general. The two styles are often compared which somewhat sparks controversy. I’m so glad we did this record because we are putting that noise to bed. Nobody wins when cultures feud & I love to have been able to bring the world together. We wanted to set an example with this great record !

DJ Sliink, Tre Oh Fie – Give It 2 Em Remix ft. DJ Jayhood, DJ TBoogie

LISTEN: DJ Sliink & Tre Oh Fie Share Must-Hear ‘Give It 2 Em Remix’ Jersey Club Meets So Flo Jook