Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: 10 Iconic Skrillex Remixes That Are Still Bangers in 2021

LISTEN: 10 Iconic Skrillex Remixes That Are Still Bangers in 2021

by Leave a Comment

Skrillex’s discography over the years is pure gold, to say the least. Perhaps what’s equally impressive is how well most of his music has stood the test of time. With that being said, we thought we’d put together a list of 10 Skrillex remixes that would still go off at festivals and concerts today. Whether it be collaborative remixes or his own solo classics like Cinema or Levels, Sonny’s remixes are still just as fun and forward-thinking as they were when they were originally released. Listen to them below and let us know which ones we missed.

Ragga Bomb (Skrillex & Zomboy Remix)

Benny Benassi – Cinema (Skrillex Remix)

NERO – Promises (Skrillex & NERO Remix)

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE (Skrillex Remix)

Avicii – Levels (Skrillex Remix)

Good Times Ahead – Red Lips (Skrillex Remix)

Ragga Twins – Badman (Skrillex Remix)

Pendulum – The Island Pt. 1 (Skrillex Remix) 

Yogi – Burial (Skrillex & Trollphace Remix)

Torr Torro – Make A Move (Skrillex Remix)

LISTEN: 10 Iconic Skrillex Remixes That Are Still Bangers in 2021

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend