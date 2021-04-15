LISTEN: 10 Iconic Skrillex Remixes That Are Still Bangers in 2021

Skrillex’s discography over the years is pure gold, to say the least. Perhaps what’s equally impressive is how well most of his music has stood the test of time. With that being said, we thought we’d put together a list of 10 Skrillex remixes that would still go off at festivals and concerts today. Whether it be collaborative remixes or his own solo classics like Cinema or Levels, Sonny’s remixes are still just as fun and forward-thinking as they were when they were originally released. Listen to them below and let us know which ones we missed.

Ragga Bomb (Skrillex & Zomboy Remix)

Benny Benassi – Cinema (Skrillex Remix)

NERO – Promises (Skrillex & NERO Remix)

Kendrick Lamar – HUMBLE (Skrillex Remix)

Avicii – Levels (Skrillex Remix)

Good Times Ahead – Red Lips (Skrillex Remix)

Ragga Twins – Badman (Skrillex Remix)

Pendulum – The Island Pt. 1 (Skrillex Remix)

Yogi – Burial (Skrillex & Trollphace Remix)

Torr Torro – Make A Move (Skrillex Remix)

