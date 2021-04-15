ARC Music Festival Debuts Huge Lineup for Inaugural Year

Tickets and Information

Lineups are dropping and nature is healing and the folks behind Auris Presents are making sure that Chicagoans have a chance to bring out their dancing shoes at the first-ever ARC Music Festival.

The story behind ARC is more than just a new music festival. Auris Presents helped opened RADIUS Music Hall in February of 2021. After only a handful of shows they had to shut their doors for much longer than a year – but the team didn’t waver – and they have come together to give Chicago something new to look forward to.

This Labor Day Weekend Fest will be calling Union Park home for the weekend on September 4 & 5.

The birthplace of house music deserves a lineup that respects that – and that is exactly what ARC is doing with this insane house and techno-oriented lineup.

The headliner of the weekend is none other than Eric Prydz who as of right now is playing THREE (3) sets – one as Eric Prydz, a b2b with Adam Beyer as Cirez D and a closing party at newly minted Chicago venue, RADIUS, as Pryda.

But three sets of Eric Prydz is only a small chapter to this story – festival goers will be able to enjoy sets from other huge artists like Bob Moses, Christoph, Camelphat, and Chicago residents Steve Gerard, Derrick Carter, and Hiroko Yamamura.

Summer’s coming y’all. Are you ready?

