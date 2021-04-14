LISTEN: Dugong Jr Shares Intoxicating New House Single ‘Ceramic’ Featuring IJALE

RTT favorite Dugong Jr has re-signed with his Moving Castle homies and dropped a wavey new EP single in ‘Ceramic.’ Featuring rising rapper IJALE, this smooth house cut is catchy as hell from start to finish. Everything from the chords and drums to IJALE’s lyrics flow seamlessly on this track, making for quite the memorable listen. If this is the vibe that the Melbourne producer is bringing to his upcoming project then we’re extremely excited. If that wasn’t enough, the record also comes alongside an official music video – stream both below.

Dugong Jr – Ceramic (FEAT. IJALE) | Stream

