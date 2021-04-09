DMX has been pronounced dead at the age of 50 after being hospitalized for a cardiac arrest brought on by a drug overdose. The legendary rapper had been in a coma and placed on life support for the past week, before news surfaced on Friday afternoon that he had tragically passed away. Read a statement from DMX’s family below and join us in sending thoughts and prayers to the rapper and his loved ones.

“We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” read a statement from the rapper’s family Friday morning. “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

BREAKING: Rap Legend DMX Has Passed Away at the Age of 50