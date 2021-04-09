Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Rain Man Turns Over A New Leaf with “Still Young”

Since the break up from the dance/electronic band Krewella, the necessary pause of Rain Man’s career allowed Kris Trindl the time to work on himself internally and reflect on some of the decisions made in his younger years. Now returning in good faith, the DJ/Producer is making headlines for the release of his new single “Still Young” in collaboration with Oly. The single is the first glance of Rain Main as he attempts to reinvent himself, highlighting all his artistic impulses geared to create an energetic track that evokes enthusiasm and hope. As for dance music enthusiasts, the new single stimulates inside emotions and the eagerness of power to achieve. With all the momentum by his side, there is a lot of room for optimism regarding the future of Rain Man. 

“What I love about ‘Still Young’ is the emotion it evokes within when I listen back to it. It feels like a powerful reminder that everything is possible, and all of our hopes and dreams are right in front of us; all we have to do is reach out and grab them.” – Rain Man

Stream “Still Young” on all streaming platforms here, or listen below.

