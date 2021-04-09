LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Add to Stacked Resumé in Euphoric New ‘On My Own’ Single

Another week, another memorable release from the quickly rising anonymous duo, Pushing Daizies. This time around, they’re back on their signature future bass sound in ‘On My Own.’ As you’ll hear below, the duo wastes no time turning up the energy as this record quickly drops into a euphoric and uplifting melodic drop. With all of these latest releases, Pushing Daizies do a fantastic job keeping things interesting and dynamic – no two tracks sound the same yet boast a cohesive style at the same time. Check out ‘On My Own’ below and stay tuned for more new music from these guys moving forward.

