After dropping an impressive 22 releases last year, juuku’s rise to stardom is continuing stronger than ever into 2021 and beyond. His debut EP, Warmth, is finally here and is a testament to the producer’s unique and genre-defying sound. As you’ll hear below, the 7-track project boasts some incredible vibes and it’s clear that juuku put everything into Warmth. From the lush instrumentation to larger-than-life synths, we have no doubt that this EP will blow you away. On top of the auditory journey juuku takes us on, we’re also treated to a complete VR experience to enjoy alongside the music. Check it out via Youtube and stream the project on Spotify as well.

juuku – Warmth EP | Stream

LISTEN: juuku Unleashes Stunning Debut “Warmth’ EP + Immersive VR Experience