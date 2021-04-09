Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: juuku Unleashes Stunning Debut “Warmth’ EP + Immersive VR Experience

After dropping an impressive 22 releases last year, juuku’s rise to stardom is continuing stronger than ever into 2021 and beyond. His debut EP, Warmth, is finally here and is a testament to the producer’s unique and genre-defying sound. As you’ll hear below, the 7-track project boasts some incredible vibes and it’s clear that juuku put everything into Warmth. From the lush instrumentation to larger-than-life synths, we have no doubt that this EP will blow you away. On top of the auditory journey juuku takes us on, we’re also treated to a complete VR experience to enjoy alongside the music. Check it out via Youtube and stream the project on Spotify as well.

juuku – Warmth EP | Stream

Categories

