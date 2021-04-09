Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Esseks Unleashes Grimey New Album Single ‘Watching From A Distance’ via Deadbeats

LISTEN: Esseks Unleashes Grimey New Album Single ‘Watching From A Distance’ via Deadbeats

by Leave a Comment

Esseks has finally unveiled the lead single off his anticipated upcoming studio album, The Villain’s Journey. The track is called ‘Watching From A Distance’ and arrives via Zeds Dead’s coveted Deadbeats label. This bouncy, genre-bending track is super impressive and filled with interesting ideas from start to finish – not to mention tons of bass. It shows clear progression from the NYC artist and has us super excited for the album to officially drop. Check out ‘Watching From A Distance’ below and make sure you turn up your speakers for this one.

Esseks – Watching From A Distance | Stream

Follow Esseks:

WebsiteSpotifySoundcloudInstagramTwitterFacebook

LISTEN: Esseks Unleashes Grimey New Album Single ‘Watching From A Distance’ via Deadbeats

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend