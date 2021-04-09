LISTEN: Esseks Unleashes Grimey New Album Single ‘Watching From A Distance’ via Deadbeats

Esseks has finally unveiled the lead single off his anticipated upcoming studio album, The Villain’s Journey. The track is called ‘Watching From A Distance’ and arrives via Zeds Dead’s coveted Deadbeats label. This bouncy, genre-bending track is super impressive and filled with interesting ideas from start to finish – not to mention tons of bass. It shows clear progression from the NYC artist and has us super excited for the album to officially drop. Check out ‘Watching From A Distance’ below and make sure you turn up your speakers for this one.

Esseks – Watching From A Distance | Stream

