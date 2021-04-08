LISTEN: Digitalz Unleash Euphoric New ‘Beg For It’ Single

Over the years Digitalz have received support from the likes of Axwell, Ingrosso, David Guetta, and others – and it’s no surprise why. The Parisian duo has a knack for crafting well-produced future bass bangers, and this time around is no different as they’ve shared an impressive new single in ‘Beg For It.’ Boasting uplifting vocals from Mickey Shiloh and acrobatic bars from Deems, this track goes above and beyond in every sense of the word. Digitalz deliver on the production side of things as this track is epic, not to mention catchy as hell. See for yourself below and be sure to follow the duo on socials if you haven’t already.

Digitalz – Beg For It | Stream

