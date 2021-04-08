Avicii Biography Coming To North America In November

Photo by Sean Eriksson

It seems unreal but Tim Bergling, also famously known as Avicii, has been gone since 2018 but his presence and impact will be felt forever. And on November 16th, a biography of the late-great Avicii will be published throughout North America.

A true generational talent, Avicii’s music not only inspired an entire generation of producers but was the main driving force behind the second wave of the arrival of dance music in North America in the late 2000s/early 2010s. The impact of records like ‘Levels’ and ‘Wake Me Up’ cannot be overstated, and his rise to fame worldwide was something we’ve never seen before. This biography will aim to touch on the totality of Tim Bergliing’s career and also touch on his struggles with mental health and addiction.

According to Avicii’s estate the biography, titled Tim: The Official Biography of Avicii, will see all of its net proceeds donated to the Tim Bergling Foundation. The organization focuses on providing support to various causes related to mental illness and suicide prevention.

In addition to the publication of this biography, The “Avicii Experience” plans to open in Stockholm this year. A full museum dedicated to Avicii’s life and music, space is set to be curated with a mix of memorabilia, unseen photos and videos, and a whole lot of unreleased music.

