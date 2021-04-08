Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Audius, the New Age Crypto/Music Platform Unveils Newest Function: NFT Galleries

With NFT’s exploding in popularity over the past few months, Audius has just announced their newest feature: Audius Collectibles.

At first glance, Audius Collectibles is a great way to bring collectibles directly to your fans. Whether you’re showcasing your favorite NFTs or merchandising an NFT sale on a marketplace, Audius Collectives brings all of your NFTs from disparate wallets and marketplaces directly to your fans where they listen. This is an additional way for users to personalize their profiles.

As a platform at the forefront and crossroads of streaming and cryptocurrency, Audius’ rollout of NFT Galleries is sensible and practical. Starting today, artists with Silver Tier accounts—i.e., those holding more than 100 $AUDIO—now have instant access to Collectibles on their Audius profile pages. For more information on Audius Tiers and Badges, read this post. They’ve been piloting Collectibles with some amazing artists over the past week including 3LAUOdeszaRACDisclosureDillon FrancisBoys NoizeVÉRITÉOshiMatthew ChaimMëtsaCamoufly, and PLS&TY.

Not only limited to artists, fans can unlock Collectibles with Silver Tier status, too. 

Audius Collectible currently supports NFTs from SuperRare, Zora, Foundation, OpenSea, Rarible, and KnownOrigin. The community will be working more to support more platforms in the coming months.

Instead of scouring these markets for the latest drops, you can now discover them directly from your favorite artists’ profiles. If you find a collectible that you absolutely must have, you can click directly through the artist’s or creator’s page to visit the marketplace listing.

For more information on Audius and Audius Galleries, check out their dedicated page here.

