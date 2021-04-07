Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Zeds Dead Announce First Tour In Over A Year in “Deadbeats: The Revival”

We cannot wait to be back on the dance floor and what better way to celebrate than with an official tour announcement from Zeds Dead. Since their Deadbeats Tour was cut short due to the pandemic, they are back with an all new, very special show titled Deadbeats: The Revival. In their post below they mentioned they opted out of doing drive-in shows/socially distanced shows in order to keep “the quality of the experience” and finally after a year long wait they have unveiled their 13 show run at FULL CAPACITY venues. Grab your tickets this Friday at deadbeatsofficial.com.

