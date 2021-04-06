Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Teddy Beats and Jolee Nikoal Team Up for New Tropical Single “Smile”

LISTEN: Teddy Beats and Jolee Nikoal Team Up for New Tropical Single “Smile”

by Leave a Comment

photo credit: Bobby Bandz Productions

Uplifting and unapologetically tropical, “Smile” is the newest track from Teddy Beats with stellar vocals from Jolee Nikoal. Recorded live last month, “Smile” is bright and reminiscent of a sunny, summer day, designed to inspire hope and positivity during a time when the world needs it most.

I’ve learned that there’s always someone out there who learns about your past and they love you enough to want to show you different. No matter how low or worthless you feel, they’ll do anything to make you smile and feel like you are most definitely worth it,” says Nikoal.

Teddy Beats has been crafting his own modern take on electronic music, bridging the gap between the dance, house, and pop genres with a tropical touch. His newest release continues that trend, showcasing originality and flair. “This one is one of my favorites because it’s so bright and happy. It really does make you smile,” Teddy Beats shared in a press release. We can’t help but agree.

LISTEN: Teddy Beats and Jolee Nikoal Team Up for New Tropical Single “Smile”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend