Uplifting and unapologetically tropical, “Smile” is the newest track from Teddy Beats with stellar vocals from Jolee Nikoal. Recorded live last month, “Smile” is bright and reminiscent of a sunny, summer day, designed to inspire hope and positivity during a time when the world needs it most.

“I’ve learned that there’s always someone out there who learns about your past and they love you enough to want to show you different. No matter how low or worthless you feel, they’ll do anything to make you smile and feel like you are most definitely worth it,” says Nikoal.

Teddy Beats has been crafting his own modern take on electronic music, bridging the gap between the dance, house, and pop genres with a tropical touch. His newest release continues that trend, showcasing originality and flair. “This one is one of my favorites because it’s so bright and happy. It really does make you smile,” Teddy Beats shared in a press release. We can’t help but agree.

LISTEN: Teddy Beats and Jolee Nikoal Team Up for New Tropical Single “Smile”