WATCH: RL Grime’s ‘Scylla’ Featured in Official “Space Jam: A New Legacy” Trailer

Today we were finally treated to the debut trailer of Space Jam: A New Legacy starring Lebron James. While the original movie’s legacy is enough for us to get excited for this film, after watching the trailer (see below) we were pleasantly surprised with yet another reason to see this movie: RL Grime is featured on the soundtrack. Specifically, his brass-trap banger ‘Scylla’ is playing in the trailer and fits quite well with the video. See for yourself below and let us know if you’ll be seeing this moving in the comments section.

