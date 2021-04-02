Wavedash Unleash Must-Listen Debut Album World Famous Tour

Texas-based trio Wavedash is back with their debut album World Famous Tour. Out today via NGHTMRE and SLANDER’s Gud Vibrations imprint and Insomniac Records, World Famous Tour, was crafted over the past 4 years and blends elements of future bass with rich pop undertones for a genre-bending listening experience. Enjoy the ride and listen below.

Wavedash – World Famous Tour | Stream

