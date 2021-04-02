Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: SNAILS Reveals Trippy New Cinematic Visuals for Heavy “FROGKIND” Single

The Vomitstep producer himself, SNAILS, is back with amazing new content for his fans – only this time coming in a visual format. Fresh off the release of his new Slime Time EP, the Canadian dubstep DJ has shared an amazing, high-quality music video for the track ‘FROGKIND.’ As expected, SNAILS delivers some absolutely trippy and cinematic visuals that pair perfectly with the audio. If this is the type of energy we can expect from the producer in 2021 we’re certainly excited, as his latest EP comes after a year-long hiatus. Check out the music video below and be sure to follow SNAILS on social media if you don’t already.

SNAILS – FROGKIND (Music Video)

