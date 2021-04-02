Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

WATCH: Rising Rapper Ishmael Flexes On Bold New ‘Problems’ Single + Music Video

Rising rapper Ishmael is back with another impressive single, this time unleashing ‘Problems’ – a fun, bold, and braggadocios new record that comes alongside an equally entertaining music video. As you’ll hear below, the quirky yet hard-hitting beat provides the perfect foundation for the Rochester artist to go off on, and we’re loving everything he has to deliver, from the memorable bars to infectious flow. Not only did Ishmael (obviously) rap on this, but he produced the single and wrote the treatment for the music video as well. The sky is truly the limit for this talented rapper and we can’t wait to hear what he’s got cooking up for us next. Read what he has to say about this track and make sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

I just wanted to make a record as big as an ego can be. A record that could fit any fight scene…big obnoxious sounds, weird chords, etc. ultimately, I just remember being so pissed off when I made it.” He continues, “This is the first song I released that I produced in its entirety. I wrote the treatment for the music video too. I’ve never been more excited as I am about this one.” – Ishmael

