LISTEN: RL Grime Links With ISOxo For Spicy New Trap Banger, “Stinger”

After almost a year, RL Grime is officially back to dropping bangers just in time for the start of festival season. The opening single from RL Grime’s Halloween IX, “Stinger” sees rising producer ISOxo flexing with the king of trap.  Pulling you in from the beginning with intensely dark melodies, “Stinger” erupts into a wild trap anthem at the drop. Trust us, you’re going to end up leaving this one on repeat. Take a listen below.

RL Grime, ISOxo – Stinger | Stream

