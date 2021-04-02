LISTEN: Petit Biscuit Unveils Stacked “Parachute” Remix LP Via Écurie

RTT favorite Petit Biscuit’s stellar 2020 album, Parachute, finally receives the remix treatment as the French DJ has officially released the project’s companion remix LP. While it’s certainly a tall task to do these tracks justice (simply because they’re so damn good) you’ll quickly find that all the featured producers rise up to the occasion. Big Gigantic, Malaa, Duskus, Jai Wolf, Slow Magic are just some of the amazing artists you’ll find on this remix LP – stream it via Spotify below and let us know which tune is your favorite in the comments section.

Petit Biscuit – Parachute Remixes | Stream

