LISTEN: OST Unleash Hard-Hitting New Rock Single ‘Don’t Mind Me’ via Welcome Records

After making their official debut on Kayzo’s ‘Liar’ single, OST returns to Welcome Records with their solo smash, ‘Don’t Mind Me.’ From start to finish, this track really brings the energy and we’re not sure whether we like the heavy instrumental or in-you-face vocals more. If this is any indicator of what’s to come from the rising band then we’re certainly excited, to say the least. Stream ‘Don’t Mind Me’ below and turn your speakers up for this one.

OST – Don’t Mind Me | Stream

