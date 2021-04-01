After taking a year off from releasing tunes, STICKYFANGAZ has returned with a brand new single in ‘PSYCHO NOT.’ As the title suggests, this hectic track showcases the Maryland native’s eccentric personality, highlighting the captivating duality between his tame outer shell, and his insane artist alter-ego. From the dubstep-influenced hip-hop production to the rap bars, this track is entertaining from start to finish. Stream it below and be on the lookout for more new music from STICKYFANGAZ in 2021.

STICKYFANGAZ – PSYCHO NOT | Stream

LISTEN: STICKYFANGAZ Returns From Hiatus, Drops Hectic New ‘PSYCHO NOT’ Single