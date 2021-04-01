LISTEN: Autumn In June Unleashes Impressive Sophomore Album, “I Don’t Like You When I’m Sober”

Autumn In June has finally completed the reveal of his anticipated three-part sophomore album, I Don’t Like You When I’m Sober. From start to finish, the Los Angeles artist absolutely stuns on this project: from the silky smooth production to soothing vocals this LP has everything you could want and more from a pop album. We particularly love the organic instrumentation and synth work sprinkled throughout. Every track has its own vibe, yet the whole album fits together cohesively – Autumn In June spent two years tirelessly working on this project and it clearly shows. Stream I Don’t Like You When I’m Sober via Spotify below and be sure to follow the artist on socials if you’re not already.
Autumn In June – I Don’t Like You When I’m Sober | Stream
