Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » HARD Summer Music Festival Returns With a Huge 2021 Lineup

HARD Summer Music Festival Returns With a Huge 2021 Lineup

by Leave a Comment

Lineups are returning and it feels like nature is healing. And wouldn’t you know it – HARD Summer is coming at us with a huge lineup.

The two-day festival is slated to take over the NOS Events Center on July 31st and August 1st. Just like years in the past, it blends Hip Hop and EDM into a lineup that frankly – looks and smells like a party.

Hip hop artists such as FUTURE, 2 Chainz, and Don Toliver are blended into a lineup with heavy hitters like Rezz, Jauz, Dillon Francis and Kayzo. HARD always beings in some insane b2bs and this year is no different. RL Grime b2b Baauer, G Jones b2b Eprom, and DJ Snake b2b Malaa are all scattered through the lineup.

But the true highlight for me might be an “Old Skool Dubstep Set” from the legend himself, SKREAM. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets and Festival Info

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

HARD Summer Music Festival Returns With a Huge 2021 Lineup

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend