HARD Summer Music Festival Returns With a Huge 2021 Lineup

Lineups are returning and it feels like nature is healing. And wouldn’t you know it – HARD Summer is coming at us with a huge lineup.

The two-day festival is slated to take over the NOS Events Center on July 31st and August 1st. Just like years in the past, it blends Hip Hop and EDM into a lineup that frankly – looks and smells like a party.

Hip hop artists such as FUTURE, 2 Chainz, and Don Toliver are blended into a lineup with heavy hitters like Rezz, Jauz, Dillon Francis and Kayzo. HARD always beings in some insane b2bs and this year is no different. RL Grime b2b Baauer, G Jones b2b Eprom, and DJ Snake b2b Malaa are all scattered through the lineup.

But the true highlight for me might be an “Old Skool Dubstep Set” from the legend himself, SKREAM. Check out the full lineup below.

Tickets and Festival Info

