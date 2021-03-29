LISTEN: Preview RL Grime & ISOxo’s New ‘Stinger’ Collab Dropping This Week

Ever since the release of RL Grime’s sophomore album ‘Nova”, the king of trap music has taken his impact and influence on the scene to the next level with the creation of his label Sable Valley. Since its inception, we’ve seen the legend and his team handpick the next generation of trap artists, a majority of which have been greatly influenced by the king himself. Seeing the evolution of the genre come full-circle under the leadership of arguably the biggest name in it is truly something we love to see.

On the other hand, doing all of this takes time. The consequence of that being not too many new RL Grime records have hit streaming services recently. But the ones we have seen have been absolute weapons. ‘Outta Here’ with Wheathan and ‘Formula’ with Juelz have held our hunger back for new RL releases long enough, and now that same appetite is back. According to RL Grime’s most recent social media posts, our timing couldn’t have been better.

It seems as if Friday will be the day we finally get to hear one of the most anticipated RL Grime songs to date. One quick listen to the preview posted, and you might recognize the song as the intro track to the veteran’s most recent Halloween Mix. In continuance with his recent collaborative spirit with the most recent releases, the legend himself is teaming up with staple Sable Valley member ISOxo to give us ‘Stinger’. Check out the posts down below, and tune in to Halloween IX for a preview of this banger.

