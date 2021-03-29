Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Dirty Audio Drops Hectic Remix of Pooh Shiesty & Lil Durk’s ‘Back In Blood’ Exclusively on Audius

Over the years, Dirty Audio has built up quite the reputation for crafting high-quality bangers, whether it be his own original tracks or remixes. This time around we’re treated to the latter, as the producer takes on Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk’s ‘Back In Blood’ hip-hop smash. As expected, this track goes hard AF and has us waiting anxiously for the day concerts are back in full-force. Dirty Audio is going to have a massive 2021 and we’re totally here for it. See what we mean by streaming the Audius exclusive flip below.

Pooh Shiesty & Lil Durk – Back In Blood (Dirty Audio Remix) | Stream

