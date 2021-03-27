We first started covering Pushing Daizies when the anonymous duo exploded onto the scene earlier this year. Since then, the two have been busy at work, consistently dropping quality release after quality release. This time around, they’re back with another Dim Mak-released single in ‘Our Love.’ For the first time, Pushing Daizies showcase their impressive house production for the first drop, before returning to their signature future-trap sound for the second drop. See what we mean below and stay on the lookout for these guys to continue crushing it this year.

Our Love – Pushing Daizies | Stream

LISTEN: Pushing Daizies Continue to Impress in House-Influenced Single ‘Our Love’ via Dim Mak