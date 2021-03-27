Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Nigerian Rapper Acebergtm Drops Smooth ‘Danca’ Single Ahead of Upcoming EP

Acebergtm impresses on his first release of the year in ‘Danca.’ As you’ll hear below, the rising Nigerian rapper flows and sings effortlessly over a silky-smooth instrumental jam-packed with infectious melodies and crisp drum programming. The new record comes alongside the exciting announcement of Acebergtm’s forthcoming Far From Home EP, in which ‘Danca’ is the project’s lead single. If this song is any indicator of what we can expect from the EP then Acebergtm is in for a huge year. Stream the track via Spotify and read what the rapper has to say about his upcoming project as well.

As a kid growing up in a city populated with creatives, ‘Far From Home‘ was inspired by the thought of me trying to be abstract. As a rapper trying to show more versatility and fitting into my own niche in the music industry. The EP represents a journey, untold stories, and the passion for being extraordinary” – Acebergtm

Acebergtm – Danca | Stream

