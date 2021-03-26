After taking 2020 off from music to make some much-needed changes in their lives (namely by going independent and diving into the world of new-age spirituality), Stalgia has finally returned with a new musical offering in ‘Atmosphere,’ a track that’s clearly a testament to their personal and artistic growth in the past year. As you’ll hear below, the electro-pop duo crafts an incredibly uplifting and euphoric record that will have you going back to the play button again and again. Whether it’s nostalgia or sensing a deeper connection with the world around you, it’s simply impossible not to feel something listening to ‘Atmosphere.’

In a short amount of time, Stalgia has amassed a loyal following and over 18+ million streams, their mission being to spread light and love through their art while also showcasing their passions for meditation, crystal vibrations, and other spiritually-influenced practices. The sky is truly the limit for this duo and we can’t wait to hear what they’ve got cooking up for us next. Stream the track via Spotify below and read what Stalgia has to say about this track as well.

“Atmosphere is a seed of the stars. This is a track that speaks of stepping back into the quantum field and living in your present-future. It’s about leaving your meatsuit & truly BECOMING your primordial, conscious life-energy.” -Stalgia

Stalgia – Atmosphere | Stream

PREMIERE: Stalgia Returns From Hiatus with Spiritually Uplifting New ‘Atmosphere’ Single