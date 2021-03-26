Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » PREMIERE: Stalgia Returns From Hiatus with Spiritually Uplifting New ‘Atmosphere’ Single

PREMIERE: Stalgia Returns From Hiatus with Spiritually Uplifting New ‘Atmosphere’ Single

by Leave a Comment

After taking 2020 off from music to make some much-needed changes in their lives (namely by going independent and diving into the world of new-age spirituality), Stalgia has finally returned with a new musical offering in ‘Atmosphere,’ a track that’s clearly a testament to their personal and artistic growth in the past year. As you’ll hear below, the electro-pop duo crafts an incredibly uplifting and euphoric record that will have you going back to the play button again and again. Whether it’s nostalgia or sensing a deeper connection with the world around you, it’s simply impossible not to feel something listening to ‘Atmosphere.’

In a short amount of time, Stalgia has amassed a loyal following and over 18+ million streams, their mission being to spread light and love through their art while also showcasing their passions for meditation, crystal vibrations, and other spiritually-influenced practices. The sky is truly the limit for this duo and we can’t wait to hear what they’ve got cooking up for us next. Stream the track via Spotify below and read what Stalgia has to say about this track as well.

“Atmosphere is a seed of the stars. This is a track that speaks of stepping back into the quantum field and living in your present-future. It’s about leaving your meatsuit & truly BECOMING your primordial, conscious life-energy.” -Stalgia

Stalgia – Atmosphere | Stream

PREMIERE: Stalgia Returns From Hiatus with Spiritually Uplifting New ‘Atmosphere’ Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend