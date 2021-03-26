LISTEN: ZHU Drops New “Sky Is Crying” Single + Shares Album Release Date

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

When ZHU announced that he had completed his third studio album earlier this month, there wasn’t a lot of info for us to get our hands on. Now in addition to the lead single “Sky is Crying” with Yuna, we’ve also got an official release date for his forthcoming album DREAMLAND 2021. Scheduled for release on April 30, DREAMLAND 2021 can’t come soon enough, especially given how addicting “Sky Is Crying” is. Giving Yuna’s sultry vocals a direct spotlight, ZHU keeps the vibes coming with Aaron Leibowitz on saxophone for an otherworldly single that left us begging for the rest of the album. Peep the official music video for “Sky is Crying” below and stay tuned for more info on DREAMLAND 2021.  

Pre-Save/Pre-Order

ZHU, YUNA – Sky Is Crying | Stream

