Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Zeds Dead Launch Altered States Label with New Catching Z’s Mixtape

LISTEN: Zeds Dead Launch Altered States Label with New Catching Z’s Mixtape

by Leave a Comment

Earlier this month, Zeds Dead celebrated Deadbeats turning five with the announcement of a new label Altered States and we’ve been buzzing ever since. Focused on downtempo bass music, Zeds Dead is setting the vibe for their Altered States label with a new Catching Z‘s mixtape that comes paired with a trippy, psychedelic visual experience to open up your mind and let the music flow into your system. If you like a little bass with your ambient music, or if you’re a fan of their Catching Z’s series, sit back and prepare to enjoy the visual experience below.  

Zeds Dead – Catching Z’s | Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Zeds Dead Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Zeds Dead Launch Altered States Label with New Catching Z’s Mixtape

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend