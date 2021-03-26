LISTEN: Zeds Dead Launch Altered States Label with New Catching Z’s Mixtape

Earlier this month, Zeds Dead celebrated Deadbeats turning five with the announcement of a new label Altered States and we’ve been buzzing ever since. Focused on downtempo bass music, Zeds Dead is setting the vibe for their Altered States label with a new Catching Z‘s mixtape that comes paired with a trippy, psychedelic visual experience to open up your mind and let the music flow into your system. If you like a little bass with your ambient music, or if you’re a fan of their Catching Z’s series, sit back and prepare to enjoy the visual experience below.

Zeds Dead – Catching Z’s | Stream

