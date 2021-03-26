LISTEN: Player Dave Unleashes Anticipated Debut Album, “Where The Wind Blew Me”

Over the years, Player Dave has created quite the buzz thanks to his genre-defying sound and versatility as a producer. Growing up learning to play a variety of instruments, Dave’s abundance of musical prowess is apparent to anyone diving into his track catalogue. Now, on the heels of two stellar singles in “Dumb” and “Boundless Perception,” the San Diego producer has finally gifted the world with his debut album, Where the Wind Blew Me. The result is a visceral, captivating journey through different soundscapes and emotions as the listener gets to know Dave intimately as a musician. If this is the first time you’ve heard of Player Dave, it definitely won’t be the last. Stream the album via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about his debut LP.

“After going through a huge transformation in my life, I found it almost impossible to express these experiences into a 4 minute song, so I decided to make 11. The use of atmospheric tones, as well as field recordings from across the globe, mixed with hip hop inspired drums and percussion, I wanted this album to feel like not only a journey, but a destination. This album is my musical expression of what my life was like, what happened, and where I’m at now.”

