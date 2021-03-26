Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Player Dave Unleashes Anticipated Debut Album, “Where The Wind Blew Me”

LISTEN: Player Dave Unleashes Anticipated Debut Album, “Where The Wind Blew Me”

by Leave a Comment

Over the years, Player Dave has created quite the buzz thanks to his genre-defying sound and versatility as a producer. Growing up learning to play a variety of instruments, Dave’s abundance of musical prowess is apparent to anyone diving into his track catalogue. Now, on the heels of two stellar singles in  “Dumb” and “Boundless Perception,” the San Diego producer has finally gifted the world with his debut album, Where the Wind Blew Me. The result is a visceral, captivating journey through different soundscapes and emotions as the listener gets to know Dave intimately as a musician. If this is the first time you’ve heard of Player Dave, it definitely won’t be the last. Stream the album via Spotify below and read what the artist himself has to say about his debut LP.

“After going through a huge transformation in my life, I found it almost impossible to express these experiences into a 4 minute song, so I decided to make 11. The use of atmospheric tones, as well as field recordings from across the globe, mixed with hip hop inspired drums and percussion, I wanted this album to feel like not only a journey, but a destination. This album is my musical expression of what my life was like, what happened, and where I’m at now.” 

Player Dave – Where the Wind Blew Me | Stream

LISTEN: Player Dave Unleashes Anticipated Debut Album, “Where The Wind Blew Me”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend