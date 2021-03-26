We instantly loved Kadebostany’s ‘Take Me To The Moon’ original when it dropped earlier this year. And as per usual with hits like these, it was only a matter of time that we’d be treated to official remixes. Today we’re getting just that – this time being an impressive remix offering from Mahmut Orhan. While carefully maintaining the intimate vibe of the original, the Turkish producer injects some infectious energy into the track; the catchy horn melodies flanking Valeria Stoica’s vocals being our absolute favorite. See what we mean and stream the official remix below, as well as the music video for the original single as well.

Kadebostany – Take Me To The Moon (Mahmut Orhan Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Kadebostany Taps Mahmut Orhan For Impressive “Take Me To The Moon” Remix