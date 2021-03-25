Everyone’s favorite festival DJ, RL Grime, has made a huge announcement just in time for the return of festival season – a brand new BANGER. Fans and fellow artists alike are incredibly excited for the return of RL Grime and can not wait to see what he has in store for us. 2020 was a quiet year for the popular producer which makes his return even more epic. Comment “yea” on his instagram post below and prepare yourself for his first release of 2021 to drop next week!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RL Grime (@rlgrime)

RL Grime Announces “Big Banger” Dropping Next Week