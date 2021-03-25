Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » North Coast Music Festival Releases 2021 Lineup

North Coast Music Festival Releases 2021 Lineup

by Leave a Comment

Photo Credit: Keith A Griner

Is it lineup season? It might be lineup season. Just like all of you – I am still cautiously optimistic about anything at full scale happening – but with the turn things have taken – I think we have earned ourselves the right to be hopeful.

North Coast Music Festival has been called by many as “Summer’s Last Stand.” For years, festival-goers have flocked to North Coast during Labor Day Weekend for one last celebration before the Chicago Fall sneaks its way in. After taking a year off in 2020 for obvious reasons it is returning with a bang in 2021.

North Coast has a new home this year – taking over Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, just outside of Chicago. And they WILL be using the stadium as the main stage. Spring is here, lineups are dropping – let’s smile today.

Check out the full lineup below. Who are you most excited to see?

Tickets and Festival Information

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

North Coast Music Festival Releases 2021 Lineup

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend