North Coast Music Festival Releases 2021 Lineup

Is it lineup season? It might be lineup season. Just like all of you – I am still cautiously optimistic about anything at full scale happening – but with the turn things have taken – I think we have earned ourselves the right to be hopeful.
North Coast Music Festival has been called by many as “Summer’s Last Stand.” For years, festival-goers have flocked to North Coast during Labor Day Weekend for one last celebration before the Chicago Fall sneaks its way in. After taking a year off in 2020 for obvious reasons it is returning with a bang in 2021.
North Coast has a new home this year – taking over Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, just outside of Chicago. And they WILL be using the stadium as the main stage. Spring is here, lineups are dropping – let’s smile today.
Check out the full lineup below. Who are you most excited to see?
Tickets and Festival Information
