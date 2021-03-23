Imagine Music Festival Releases Full 2021 Lineup

It’s been a very long time since I’ve seen a lineup and said to myself – “This might actually happen.” Yes, of course we are all cautiously optimistic – but with vaccine rollouts looking like they have taken a turn for the better, and Imagine Music Festival not being slated until September – I have hope.

This year’s edition of Imagine Music Festival finds itself in a new venue. The festival will be taking over Chattahoochee Hills in Atlanta. You may recognize the name from when Tomorrowworld called it home.

The festival is coming Chattahoochee Hills right outside of Atalnta September 17,18, and, 19th. It features 4 insane headliners – Excision, GRiZ, Illenium, and Kaskade. And that’s just the top line. Festival go-ers will be able to enjoy a Good Faith Live set from Madeon, a huge KAYZO b2b Subtronics Set, and sets by (Soon to be worldly known) newcomer – Moore Kismet.

Are things going back to normal soon? Gosh, we hope so.

[Photo Credit: DV Photo and Video]

