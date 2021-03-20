Although we’ve been able to hear some Skrillex production on Justin Bieber’s new album, Justice, I think I speak for most when I say – we are READY for new Skrillex songs.

And with one Instagram story post, he knows exactly how to get us riled up in the best way possible. After sharing the songs hee worked on for JB via IG stories he also had one extra note…and it simply said – “New Music Soon.”

I wish I knew when exactly ‘Soon’ is – or what kind of music we can expect…but for now we will just have to be patient.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Skrillex Here ▲ ▲

[Photo Credit: Marilyn Tang ]

Skrillex Takes to Instagram, Announces “New Music Soon”