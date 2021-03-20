Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Skrillex Takes to Instagram, Announces “New Music Soon”

Skrillex Takes to Instagram, Announces “New Music Soon”

by Leave a Comment

Although we’ve been able to hear some Skrillex production on Justin Bieber’s new album, Justice, I think I speak for most when I say – we are READY for new Skrillex songs.

And with one Instagram story post, he knows exactly how to get us riled up in the best way possible. After sharing the songs hee worked on for JB via IG stories he also had one extra note…and it simply said – “New Music Soon.”

I wish I knew when exactly ‘Soon’ is – or what kind of music we can expect…but for now we will just have to be patient.

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Skrillex Here ▲ ▲ 

[Photo Credit: Marilyn Tang ]

Skrillex Takes to Instagram, Announces “New Music Soon”

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend