Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Flux Pavilion Shares Mesmerizing Remix of Whethan & Grouplove’s ‘Upside Down’

LISTEN: Flux Pavilion Shares Mesmerizing Remix of Whethan & Grouplove’s ‘Upside Down’

by Leave a Comment

Whethan’s latest album, Fantasy, has been receiving the remix treatment from a ton of talented producers, and now we can add Flux Pavilion to the mix. As you’ll hear below, the iconic UK artist’s take on ‘Upside Down’ is nothing short of impressive, and we’re continuing to enjoy this new style Flux Pavilion is growing into. While still maintaining the fantastic vibe of the original, Flux takes the track to new heights injecting some crazy energy and melodies into this remix. It’s making us excited to hear what else he has in store for us later this year – stream the track via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Whethan – Upside Down (feat. Grouplove) (Flux Pavilion Remix)

LISTEN: Flux Pavilion Shares Mesmerizing Remix of Whethan & Grouplove’s ‘Upside Down’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend