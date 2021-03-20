Whethan’s latest album, Fantasy, has been receiving the remix treatment from a ton of talented producers, and now we can add Flux Pavilion to the mix. As you’ll hear below, the iconic UK artist’s take on ‘Upside Down’ is nothing short of impressive, and we’re continuing to enjoy this new style Flux Pavilion is growing into. While still maintaining the fantastic vibe of the original, Flux takes the track to new heights injecting some crazy energy and melodies into this remix. It’s making us excited to hear what else he has in store for us later this year – stream the track via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

Whethan – Upside Down (feat. Grouplove) (Flux Pavilion Remix)

LISTEN: Flux Pavilion Shares Mesmerizing Remix of Whethan & Grouplove’s ‘Upside Down’