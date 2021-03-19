PREMIERE: CŌFRESI Shares Insane Live Performance, Remixing Eiffel 65’s Iconic ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’

CŌFRESI’s insane live performances are a sight to behold. For his latest remix, the talented producer chose to ambitiously take on a song everybody knows and loves – Eiffel 65’s ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee)’ classic. In typical CŌFRESI fashion, the original track receives a reinvented, modern twist that is incredibly catchy; and as you’ll see below, the live performance video just takes thing to a whole new level. From the vocal chops to smashing drums, CŌFRESI impresses yet again. Read what the artist has to say about the making of this track and be sure to stay on the lookout for more new music from him in 2021.

“Blue (Da Ba Dee) by Eiffel 65 is one of the first dance songs I ever heard as a kid. At the time it completely blew my mind and to this day, I have a special place in my heart for this classic and have performed KNY Factory’s trap flip at many shows in the past. The funny thing is, a lot of people at those shows thought I made that version and this hatched a desire to eventually make my own remix.” – CŌFRESI

