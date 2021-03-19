LISTEN: TroyBoi’s New Justin Bieber Collaboration is Everything We Didn’t Know We Wanted

Easily one of the most unexpected collaborations to shake up the internet, the hype around Justin Bieber and TroyBoi‘s “REDEYE” has been building steadily for months. Offered as an exclusive bonus track on Bieber’s sixth studio album Justice, “REDEYE” so far can only be downloaded through pre-order. While it isn’t currently being offered on streaming platforms so far, we’re hoping that it will be soon. Until then, here’s a quick preview of the magic.

Justin Bieber – REDEYE

