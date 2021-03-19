Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Justin Bieber & Skrillex Share 3 New Collaborations on “Justice” Album

LISTEN: Justin Bieber & Skrillex Share 3 New Collaborations on “Justice” Album

by Leave a Comment

Justin Bieber‘s sixth studio album, Justice, has officially dropped and it’s packed with a star-studded guest list that includes bass heavyweights Skrillex and Virtual Riot. Teaming up for the opening single “2 Much,” Skrillex and Virtual Riot combine their signature styles for a laid-back record that shows off their range outside of their trademark electronic music genres. Throughout the 16-track album, Skrillex can also be seen on album credits for tracks “Somebody” and “Loved By You” featuring Burna-Boy. Listen to the full album below and let us know if you’re digging it in the comments.

Justin Bieber – Justice| Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Justin Bieber Here ▲ ▲ 

Read more from Peach. Follow her on SpotifyTwitterFacebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Justin Bieber & Skrillex Share 3 New Collaborations on “Justice” Album

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend