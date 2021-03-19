Justin Bieber‘s sixth studio album, Justice, has officially dropped and it’s packed with a star-studded guest list that includes bass heavyweights Skrillex and Virtual Riot. Teaming up for the opening single “2 Much,” Skrillex and Virtual Riot combine their signature styles for a laid-back record that shows off their range outside of their trademark electronic music genres. Throughout the 16-track album, Skrillex can also be seen on album credits for tracks “Somebody” and “Loved By You” featuring Burna-Boy. Listen to the full album below and let us know if you’re digging it in the comments.

Justin Bieber – Justice| Stream

STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY

▲ ▲ Read More About Justin Bieber Here ▲ ▲

Read more from Peach. Follow her on Spotify, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

LISTEN: Justin Bieber & Skrillex Share 3 New Collaborations on “Justice” Album