Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Rapper Ezediel Unleashes Hard-Hitting Single, ‘I Wash My Hands In The Blood’

LISTEN: Rising Rapper Ezediel Unleashes Hard-Hitting Single, ‘I Wash My Hands In The Blood’

by Leave a Comment

Within only a year of his official debut, rising rapper Ezediel has already made some impressive moves. From being basically undiscovered, the rapper has now reached over a million streams independently and is showing no signs of slowing down. Today we’re sharing the New York artist’s latest effort, ‘I Was My Hands In The Blood.” Boasting a unique mix of hip-hop, nu-metal and tribal influences, this track is but another testament to why Ezediel is next up in the rap game – see for yourself below and check out the official animated video as well courtesy of Luciano Berlingerio.

Ezediel – I Wash My Hands In The Blood | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Rapper Ezediel Unleashes Hard-Hitting Single, ‘I Wash My Hands In The Blood’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend