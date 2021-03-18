LISTEN: Rising Rapper Ezediel Unleashes Hard-Hitting Single, ‘I Wash My Hands In The Blood’

Within only a year of his official debut, rising rapper Ezediel has already made some impressive moves. From being basically undiscovered, the rapper has now reached over a million streams independently and is showing no signs of slowing down. Today we’re sharing the New York artist’s latest effort, ‘I Was My Hands In The Blood.” Boasting a unique mix of hip-hop, nu-metal and tribal influences, this track is but another testament to why Ezediel is next up in the rap game – see for yourself below and check out the official animated video as well courtesy of Luciano Berlingerio.

