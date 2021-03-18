Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Boys Noize Unleashes Two New Must-Hear Singles, ‘IU’ and ‘Ride Or Die’

LISTEN: Boys Noize Unleashes Two New Must-Hear Singles, ‘IU’ and ‘Ride Or Die’

by Leave a Comment

The only thing better than seeing Boys Noize has released new music is realizing that it’s not one new single, but two. ‘Ride or Die’ and ‘IU’ both arrive on the producer’s Boysnoize Records label, and damn are they impressive – not that we’re surprised at this point. And not only are the tracks amazing, but incredibly versatile and do a great job portraying the different moods and vibes of the German artist.

As you’ll hear below, ‘IU’ (featuring Corbin) is a haunting, yet emotional cavernous banger with insane sound design and drum breaks throughout that really give it character. Meanwhile, the Kelsey Lu and Chilly Gonzales-assisted ‘Ride Or Die’ showcases the more melodic side of Boys Noize and is equally as impressive. The track also comes alongside a captivating music video as well, which utilizes over 4,000 hand-drawn pages. See for yourself below and be on the lookout for more new music from Boys Noize in 2021.

Boys Noize – IU (feat. Corbin) | Stream

Boys Noize & Kelsey Lu – Ride Or Die (feat. Chilly Gonzales) | Stream

LISTEN: Boys Noize Unleashes Two New Must-Hear Singles, ‘IU’ and ‘Ride Or Die’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE ODESZA Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend