Fresh off his GRAMMY nomination, Baauer has returned with a brand new single in ‘DDOKBOKKI.’ Featuring vocals from Omega Sapien, this eccentric off-the-wall collaboration is everything we’ve come to expect from a Baauer record (and then some). From the tribal drums to blaring 808’s, this track clearly shows us Baauer isn’t getting too comfortable from all the PLANET’S MAD acclaim. Check out the track for yourself below and stay tuned for more new music from Baauer in 2021.

Baauer & Omega Sapien – DDOKBOKKI | Stream

LISTEN: Baauer Unleashes Grimey New ‘DDOKBOKKI’ Single with Omega Sapien