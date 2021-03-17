Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

juuku & Manila Killa Unleash Hypnotizing Must-Listen Collaboration, 'Just Lost'

juuku & Manila Killa Unleash Hypnotizing Must-Listen Collaboration, ‘Just Lost’

by Leave a Comment

juuku is off to a white-hot start in 2021. After sharing the first two tracks off his upcoming Warmth EP, we’ve now received the the project’s third single in ‘Just Lost,’ a collaboration with Manila Killa. The chemistry is undeniable on this record as the two producers bring their very best to the table: from the upbeat drums to dreamy synth work this track is seriously impressive, not to mention insanely catchy. Just from the past three releases, juuku’s versatility as a producer is apparent and we can’t wait to hear where he takes his sound in the future. Listen for yourself below and stay tuned for the official release of juuku’s Warmth EP slated for release on April 7th.

juuku & Manila Killa – Just Lost | Stream

