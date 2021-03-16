Skrillex & Virtual Riot Featured on Justin Bieber’s Upcoming Album, “Justice”

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Artists and fans alike are preparing for the drop of Justin Bieber‘s 2021 album, Justice. As the release date steadily approaches fans have been deep diving into the production credits of the upcoming LP and were stoked to see a familiar name. Dance music’s favorite producer, Skrillex, has produced/co-written three of the tracks: “2 Much”, “Somebody”, and “Loved By You”; the “2 Much” credits also shed light on another well-known EDM producer, Virtual Riot, who co-produced the track alongside Skrillex. The last time Justin and Skrillex jumped on a track together was when Jack Ü took the world by storm about six years ago; so excitement is an understatement as March 19th slowly approaches and the tracks are finally unveiled!

